Bullets recover after Eagles loss to beat Moyale: Malawi TNM Super League

TNM Super League defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets after suffering a 2-1 loss to Blue Eagle last weekend on Saturday breathed unavoidable fire and managed to beat Moyale Barracks 2 -0 at Mzuzu Stadium before a mammoth crowd.

Both teams were seen chasing an early goal in the first five minutes as they knocked on each other’s goal.

In the 18th minute, Moyale’s Lloyd Njaliwa broke through the middle of Nyasa Big Bullets defence and laid the ball on the right to Brown Magaga but Magaga’s decent cross across the yawning goal was missed dearly by Njaliwa and Wacheta Mwenefumbo.

A minute later, solid midfield maestro for Nyasa Big Bullets Chimwemwe Idana’s through ball found Captain Chiukepo Msowoya who failed to beat advancing goalkeeper Macdonald Harawa.

But Idana’s other through ball in the 37th minute was meant for Bullets strikers to chase and when Moyale Barracks defender Victor Mwale tried to flick the ball backwards to his goalkeeper, the ball went past his goalkeeper through an unguarded goal mouth into the net. 1 nil to the people’s team.

Two minutes before recess, youthful Hassan Kajoke eliminated Christopher Banda on the right back position and sent a beautiful cross which was marvellously connected into the soldiers’ net by Precious Phiri. 2 nil to Nyasa Big Bullets.

In the second half, the home side rested goalkeeper Macdonald Harawa for Olise Nkhwaziamong their three changes while Bullets completed their three substitutions by introducing Mike Mkwate for Peter Banda and Bright Munthali for Hassan Kajoke. Bashir Maunde replaced Patrick Phiri in defence in the first half.

Bullets had an upper hand in the midfield throughout the second half and the soldiers’ long balls into Bullets’ half were easily dealt with by Sankhani Mkandawire and company.

When referee Newton Nyirenda blew the final whistle, it was Moyale Barracks 0 and Nyasa Big Bullets 2.

Precious Phiri for Nyasa Big Bullets was voted man of the match.

Speaking to sports journalists after the match, Moyale Barracks Team Manager, Victor Phiri, said his side gave away cheap goals and luck was not on the soldier’s side.

“We failed to utilise our chances and our opponents capitalised on our mistakes. We congratulate Nyasa Big Bullets. We have many more games to play and we will work hard to win those games,” added Phiri.

Bullets coach, Callisto Pasuwa, said the win was very important to his side considering the fact that the team lost points last week in Lilongwe.

“We settled well into the game and the own goal was an advantage to us. Moyale was very physical on us and we had to plant more players in the midfield since they were mostly using aerial balls and we played them out in the wide areas,” explained Pasuwa.

The win takes Bullets to position four on the log table with 13 points from 6 games while Moyale Barracks are on position 9 with 10 points from 7 games.

Bullets meet Mzuni FC this Sunday at the same venue.

In Karonga, Blue Eagles lost to the home side 0-1. Khumbo Msowoya scored the only goal for Karonga United. They are now on position 8 with 12 points from 8 games while Blue Eagles are on position 3 with 14 points from 8 games. The Eagles face Savenda Chitipa United this Sunday at Karonga Stadium.

