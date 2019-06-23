Wanderers move 2nd as they beat Madeira’s Mponela: Malawi TNM Super League

Be Forward Wanderers climbed into second place of the TNM Super League with a 2-0 win over Mlatho Mponela at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre which was first assignment for formers team manager Steve Madeira against the Nomads after resigning and joining the rookies as chief executive officer (CEO).

The flamboyant CEO had warned the Nomads before the match that his four years spent at Wanderers he knew everything about them.

But the Nomads could not be tamed.

They took the lead after 32nd minutes when in-form striker Vincent Nyangulu’s cross eventually found Babatunde Adepeju who headed home at the far post.

The Nomads then doubled their advantage midway through the second half when Babatunde once again scored through a header this time around from a Stanely Sanudi’s cross.

The visitors came strong in the second half, but the Nomads side showed real resilience and managed to hang on for all three points.

The result of the day, means that Wanderers have dislodged Blue Eagles on the second position after the Area 30 cops lost 1-0 away to Karonga.

During the match, Wanderers pushed forward at the same time they also missed a number of chances, with the notable one in the 84th minute when Zicco Mkanda’s shot went wide face to face with the goalkeeper.

Mponela also had some chances in the game, but lack of experience and composure let them down.

Their frontline had one experienced striker in Frazer Menyani but he couldn’t do the battle all alone.

The Nomads team manager, Victor Maunde was delighted with the outcome of the game by praising his charges for the three points.

“We must salute our boys for the job well done. We were playing against a side we had no clue at all but my troops managed to collect three points. We now focus on our next fixture,” said Maunde.

Mlatho Mponela coach, Eding’ton Ng’onamo said his boys played well but struggled a bit as it was the first time to play on the artificial turf.

However, he was quick to stress that they will bounce back as it is their ambition to remain in the League.

Mponela’s next fixture is on Sunday against Ntopwa FC at the same venue.

