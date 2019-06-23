Wanderers move 2nd as they beat Madeira’s Mponela: Malawi TNM Super League

June 23, 2019 Jeromy Kadewere -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Be Forward Wanderers climbed into second place of the TNM Super League  with a 2-0  win over Mlatho Mponela at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre which was first assignment for formers team manager Steve Madeira against the Nomads after resigning and joining the rookies as chief executive officer (CEO).

Madeira (In cap) was not be on the technical area as he used to when he was at Wanderers.
Nomads maestro Francisco Madinga with the ball
Francis Mlimbika for Nomads clears the ball
Babatunde on the offensive
Mlatho Mponela failed to upset Nomads
Wanderers supporters cheers their winning team
Nomads celebrate winning streak

The flamboyant CEO had warned the Nomads before the match that his four years spent at Wanderers he knew everything about them.

But the Nomads could not be tamed.

They took the lead after  32nd  minutes when in-form striker Vincent Nyangulu’s cross   eventually found Babatunde Adepeju who headed home at the far post.

The  Nomads  then doubled their advantage midway through the second half   when Babatunde once again scored through a header this time around from a Stanely Sanudi’s cross.

The  visitors came strong in the second half, but  the Nomads  side showed real resilience and managed to hang on for all three points.

The result of the day,  means that Wanderers have dislodged  Blue Eagles on the second position after the Area 30 cops lost 1-0 away to Karonga.

During the match, Wanderers pushed forward  at the same time they also missed a number of chances, with the notable one in the 84th minute when Zicco Mkanda’s shot went wide face to face with the goalkeeper.

Mponela also had some chances in the game, but lack of experience and composure let them down.

Their frontline had one experienced striker in Frazer Menyani but he couldn’t do the battle all alone.

The Nomads  team manager, Victor Maunde was delighted with the outcome of the game by praising his charges for  the three points.

“We must salute our boys for the job well done. We were playing against a side we had no clue at all  but my troops managed to collect three points. We now focus on our next fixture,” said Maunde.

Mlatho Mponela coach, Eding’ton Ng’onamo said his boys played well but  struggled a bit as it was the first time to play on the artificial turf.

However, he was quick to stress that they will bounce back as it is their ambition to remain in the League.

Mponela’s next fixture is on Sunday against Ntopwa FC at the same venue.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of