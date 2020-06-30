Bullets ,Wanderers stadium sites deserted

Before being ousted as the President of Malawi, Peter Mutharika launched the construction of the two stadiums and supporters thought the works will commerce immediately but a visit by Nyasa Times on Tuesday on the sites earmarked for the construction of the stadium found out that the two places are deserted.

Parliament allocated K1.6 billion for construction of two stadiums for Blantyre giants Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets in the proposed 2019/20 national budget which was presented then Finance Minister, Joseph Mwanamvekha in September 2019.

For instance,a visit at Soche East,where the Nomads stadium is supposed to be constructed found the place only cleared but there is no any vehicle doing some works.

Nyasa Times only found one Chinese national sitting on a chair under a tree guarding the place which has no any machine in place.

There was also one boy who said, ” Amwene ife anatiuza kuti tizinamizila kusuntha suntha dothili akuti anthu aziona ngati tikugwirapo ntchito ndipo Chinese mukumuwona apo ndamene amatilipira kangachepe.”

The boy went on to say, ” Chinese amabwela daily kuzangokhala basi apopo koma palibe chomwe chikuchitikapo pano.”

A visit at Moneymen where Nyasa Big Bullets stadium will be constructed found School driving cars busy in class.

At this site, there is no any other person guarding the place.

The place has been surrounded with iron sheets.

