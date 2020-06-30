Tay Grin says no regrets campaigning for DPP-UDF alliance: Dan Lu drops ‘Everything Happens For a Reason’

Hip hop artist Tay Grin, real name Limbani Kalilani, has said he is grateful to former president Peter Mutharika and Austin Atupele Muluzi for giving him the opportunity to actively take part in their failed bid for presidency under the DPP-UDF Alliance during the just-ended fresh presidential election campaign.

From last year’s botched elections, musicians Tay Grin, Dan Lu, Annie Matumbi and Mike Akitivi were the entertainment package of the Mutharika campaign.

But now the artists want to concentrate on doing music.

“An election is an event that happens for a purpose. When the choices are made, we still have a life to live. It gives me joy that the many friends and relatives I have had their own choices to make. The beauty of democracy,” he told Nyasa Times.

Tay Grin said he wants to remind his followers that political differences do not mean hate or dislike.

“What will always define us as Malawians is the love we show others,” he said.

He added: “This was reflected by the majority of political parties in Malawi during the campaign, highlighting that democracy can thrive if everyone participated fully and freely.”

On his part Dan Lu said now that the campaign period is over and new leadership ushered in, it is time to launch his music career once again.

“I am going to start my new journey with a song titled Everything Happens For a Reason,” he said.

The song has been released.

Dan Lu said eventually he will release a full album titled Game Changer.

The two artists have since congratulated the Tonse Alliance for winning the elections.

