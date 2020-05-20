Bullets, Wanderers supporters want football ban lifted: Threaten demo

Supporters of Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Be Forward have asked authorities to consider resuming sporting activities in the country particularly football.

The two sides have however threatened to stage massive demonstrations next month if their plea is not put into consideration.

Both Bullets and Wanderers supporters chairpersons Mabvuto Chibambo and Samuel Mponda confirmed the development separately.

The supporters said they have followed right procedure to express their grievances by petitioning Sports Council as well as Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Super League of Malawi (Sulom).

Malawi government some months ago banned public gatherings of over 100 people after President Peter Muntharika declared Malawi a State of Disaster due to the ongoing novel Covid-19 pandemic.

The football supporters just like other Malawians are questioning why political parties have been holding political violence despite the continued spread of the virus.

Sports Minister Francis Phiso recently told the local media that they should not be deceived by political leaders who are deliberately holding public rallies as they are against time for the forthcoming fresh presidential elections.

