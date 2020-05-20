Mia insists he remains loyal to Chakwera, MCP: Feeds 1000 households

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) deputy president Mohammad Sidik Mia has said a vociferous attempt has been made to portray me as a politician who would jump ship but said he remains resolute and loyal to party president Lazarus Chakwera, who he said is set to win the fresh presidential elections.

Mia said his focus is to see regime change and that he throws his full weight behind Chakwera as presidential candifdate on MCP ticket with his running mate Saulos Chilima – representing Tonse alliance of nine parties.

He was speaking at Phandadzinja Primary School on Tuesday when he was distributing maize flour to over 1000 households in Group Village Headman (GVH) Gilemu’s area in Traditional Authority (T/A) Mgubu in Chikwawa South Constituency.

Mia said both Chakwera and Chilima stand for the needs of majority Malawians and therefore he wants the “will of the people to prevail.”

“You see principles matter a lot in politics and I have stuck to my principles and my royalty is to MCP and Dr Chakwera, no body can move me out,” said Mia during an interview with reporters after the relief distribution exercise.

His remarks comes barely few days after the United Democratic Front (UDF)president Atupele Muluzi, who has been made running to the incumbent president Peter Mutharika of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) last weekend beckoned on Mia to return either to DPP or UDF.

However, Mia said apart from campaigning vigorously for the MCP to get more votes from the Shire Valley, he said the party also intends to strengthen their monitoring mechanism to consolidate every vote in the region.

“Let it be known that I am loyal to Chakwera and faithful to my MCP,” said Mia.

On his part, member of Parliament for the area , Eliyas Abdul Karim, who is also the party’s deputy director of research echoed Mia’s remarks for the people in the Shire valley to vote for Chakwera.

Group Village Headman Gilemu hailed Mia’s gesture for distributing food items to the people in the area, saying a number of house holds face hunger as the region is prone to effects of climate change that impacts greatly on harvests.

There over 258 968 and 145 528 registered voters for Chikwawa and Nsanje respectively out of 6 826 295 million registered voters nationally according to the statistics released by the electoral body prior to the 2019 Tripartite elections.

