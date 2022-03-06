Bullets win record Charity Shield

Nyasa Big Bullets won the 2022 NBS Charity Shield for the fifth time after beating Silver Strikers 1-0 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Former Silver Strikers defender Hadji Wali started a new lease of life at the People’s Team in style when he won his new club the shield scoring the only goal from a powerful header after connecting a Patrick Mwaungulu corner kick in the 36th minute.

The goal proved decisive as both teams failed to score any goal in the second half.

Unlike Silver, who featured their best players, the TNM Super League defending champions gave their youthful players and new recruits a run. And they did not disappoint as the Mwaungulu, who has been promoted from their reserve side combined well with new recruit to fashion out the all-important goal.

Bullets coach Kalisto Pasuwa applauded his charges for putting up a brilliant performance.

He said: “It was a good game because we achieved what we were looking for. It feels great to start the new season with something in our hands. My players followed instructions and I am happy.”

Pasuwa also praised his youngsters, especially goalkeeper Clever Nkungula, defender Kesten Simbi and Mwaungulu, who have just been promoted from the reserve side, for showing great potential in their maiden

Silver Strikers assistant coach MacDonald Yobe rued the loss, saying they gave too much room to their opponents to manoeuvre.

“Nevertheless, it is a wakeup call for us ahead of the kick off of the 2022 season. We have to rectify our problems before it is too late,” said the former Nyasa Big Bullets player.

NBS Bank plc sponsored the shield to the tune of K15 million and the proceeds of the match would go towards flood victims in the Shire Valley districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje.

Another charity match. Involving Bullets, Silver, Mighty Wanderers and Civo United is on the cards this weekend at Bingu International Stadium in Lilongwe sponsored by Nzika Flood Response Team targeting K50 million.

