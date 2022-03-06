Lilongwe businessman Gift Mbonyonga wins K21m in BetYanga

Lilongwe-based businessman Gift Mbonyonga has become an overnight millionaire after winning K21 million with a K200 ticket with Supa Pesa Betting Company in Bet Yanga competition.

The prize money presentation was held at Supa Pesa Head Office in Blantyre on 4th March 2022.

Supa Pesa is Malawi’s fastest growing betting company, which is operating across the country with the aim of bringing entertainment to the game of football.

Speaking while presenting the prize, Supa Pesa Chief Executive Officer, Richard Makondi, highlighted that betting is one of the things that makes football to be a more entertaining and interesting game.

However, he empathized that people should not take betting as a source of income.

“First and for most we are very thankful for the support which we receive every time from Malawi gaming board, you always be there when we are in need of you and I want to empathize here that sports betting just help people to build there day to day lives and that we should be working hard to find money not taking sports betting as a thing that can make us to survive, this is just entertainment,” Makondi said.

On her part, the Marketing Manager as well as Public Relations Officer for the Malawi National Lottery Board, Mirrium Kumbuyo, warned under 18s against indulging in betting.

“Let me commend Supa Pesa for what they are doing, they are really increasing some excitement in sports, I really assure you that we are there to support the betting fraternity at every time of need, but let me warn that according to our laws on persons that are 18 and above are the only once recommended to take part in betting, and we are on the ground making sure that betting companies that are not compiling to our laws are brought to book and face the law,” Kumbuyo said.

Mbonyonga, who is the latest millionaire courtesy of betting, thanked Supa Pesa Company for making his dream into a reality and he promised of boosting his airtel money business which he is currently operating in Lilongwe.

“I will continue with betting because I have seen that Supa Pesa management is working with a good course and that I may win more money so that I should always be boosting my business, it’s only 200 Malawi Kwacha which has turned in millions of kwachas today, am really grateful with this,” Mbonyonga said.

Since the company started sports betting, it has been presenting huge sum of money to people across the country.

