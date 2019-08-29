Bushiri case postponed again as Hawks fail to bring evidence 

The Special Commercial Crimes Court in South Africa has, for the second time this year, adjourned the case involving famous prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, to November 29.

As over 40 000 people stormed the streets of Pretoria, the court, on Thursday morning, ruled that the case be adjourned to next year but Bushiri, through his lawyer Victor Mkwashu, insisted they are ready for trial and that next year is far.

The court, therefore, agreed to November this year so that Bushiri lawyers can read the docket and challenge it immediately.

When asked after the ruling the prophet to comment, Bushiri with few words said, “God has a final say”.

Nyasa Times tried to get hold of his communication director Ephraim Nyondo but he could not be reached as he is in Malawi inspecting state of art secondary school which Bushiri has just finalized building for the community.

Hundreds of their supporters – mostly from his Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church – gathered outside the Pretoria court building early in the morning to give Bushiri and his wife the moral support.

Stanley Lomasi said he came all the way from Malawi to support Bushiri.

“You can’t fight a prophet. We are so happy and we will continue to stand by the prophet,” Lomasi said in quotes reported by Times Live.

Bushiri, dressed in a black suit and white shirt, appeared joyful as he greeted his supporters with a wave ahead of the appearance.

His wife was wearing a pink top and jeans.

The followers sang songs and danced.

The couple was granted bail of R100,000 each in February.

The Bushiris, who head a multi-thousand-member church, as well as several businesses locally and abroad, were arrested for alleged money-laundering, fraud and contravention of the Prevention of the Organised Crime Act (Poca).

They deny any wrong doing.

