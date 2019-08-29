Sparc Systems, Oracle Corporation sponsors K5m towards Malawi Institute of Bankers conference

Sparc Systems, Malawi’s fast growing information and communication technology (ICT) firm, in partnership with US-based Oracle Corporation, has presented a sponsorship of K5 million towards the annual conference that Institute of Bankers in Malawi to be held at Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi from Thursday, August 29-31.

The cheque was presented by Sparc Systems Head of Sales and Marketing Alena Chiwaya and Oracle’s SADC Territory Account Manager Maria Seedat on Tuesday at Sparc’s offices in Namiwawa on Tuesday.

The donation was received by Institute of Bankers Chief Executive Officer, Lyness Nkungula, who said it will go a long way to host a successful conference aimed at inculcating a savings and investment culture amongst Malawians.

“This is a very important meeting for Bankers because we map the way forward on how we can contribute towards the development of the country’s economy.

“We really appreciate this kind gesture from Sparc Systems and Oracle,” Nkungula said.

On her part, Chiwaya said they found it prudent to assist the Institute Old Bankers whom they have good business with in the drive to create a technologically business environment for Malawians.

“The banking sector is one of our major clients and we found it proper that they should host a successful conference that will map the way on how technology can assist in the economy of our country,” she said.

While Oracle’s Seedat said they were proud to be part of the economic development of the country through technology which the Institute Old Bankers conference will address.

“At Oracle, we believe in growing the local economy and the banking sector is the core of every country’s economy.

“Oracle has investments in the SADC region specifically to cater for database software and technology, cloud engineering systems and enterprise software products,” she said.

Oracle Corporation is an American multinational computer technology corporation whose headquarters are in California and in 2018, Oracle was the third largest software company by revenue.

The company also develops and builds tools for database development and systems of middle-tier software, enterprise resource planning software, human capital management software, customer relationship software, and supply chain management software.

As for Sparc Systems, it has expanded its business beyond Malawi borders as recently it has opened two offices in Zambia’s Lusaka and Copperbelt cities.

Sparc Systems first established an office in Lusaka last year and following growing demands from the mining city of Copperbelt, they opted to set up another branch there early this year to offer better IT solutions in the neighbouring country.

In an earlier interview with Nyasa Times, Managing Director Wisely Phiri, had said they had been supporting the Zambia IT market for sometime operating from base in which their engineers would fly from Malawi when required on the ground especially in the support of remote areas.

After opening a physical office in Lusaka in January last year Phiri said they won several contracts from Copperbelt that prompted them to also open a physical office there.

Phiri said some of the companies which Sparc is working with in Zambia include MTN Zambia, ZANACO Bank, Barclays Bank, Rural Electrification Authority, Workers Compensation, ZESCO, Lubambe Mines and Chibuluma Mines, among others.

He said Sparc was developing steadily because of its innovative products and skills that set them apart as they have engineers skilled at a global level.

“We have invested a lot in engineers such that manufacturers of IT products like Oracle, IBM and others have recognised us as warranty center or field delivery partner,” Phiri had said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :