Bushiri case postponed again: No witnesses for prosecution

Hearing of the case in South Africa involving Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Prophetess Mary Bushiri has, again, been postponed to 16 October after the State for the third time, failed again to parade witness on.

Prophet Bushiri and his wife Prophetess Mary Bushiri were arrested last year in February on allegations of fraud and money laundering

The case against Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church leader and his wife was expected to start in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

The Bushiris appeared before the court.

The State, however, asked the court for postponement, saying their witnesses failed to show up because they were afraid of contracting coronavirus (Covid-19).

Bushiri’s lawyers argued against the State’s application, saying the witnesses could have showed up and just observe safety regulations.

In his ruling, the judge postponed the case to October 16 and underlined that if the State fails to parade witnesses on the said date, he will have no choice but dismiss the case.

Both Bushiri and his spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo could not be reached for an immediate comment.

