Mera CEO Magalasi, two others arrested in Malawi corruption crackdown
Malawi Police Services in Lilongwe have confirmed the arrest of Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) Chief Executive Officer, Collins Magalasi over reasons the law enforcers are yet to disclose buy Nyasa Times understands its part of “clearing the rubble of corruption. ”
The National Police public relations officer, James Kadadzera, confirmed the development, adding that Magalasi has been arrested alongside Bright Mbewe from the procurement Office and Mera Spokesperson Patrick Maulidi.
But Kadadzera refused to disclose reasons of their arrest to avoid as investigations are underway.
The arrests follows reports of corruption in the procurement of a new mobile laboratory fuel testing van which MERA awarded to City Motors for the contract value of K704 million.
On 7th May 2019, MERA paid City Motors MK563, 200,000.00 which translates into 80 percent as advance payment.
MERA advertised for the procurement of a mobile fuel testing laboratory van. On 3rd April 2019, MERA entered into a contract with City Motors for the supply of the said laboratory van for the contract value of K704 million.
Almost a year later, on 17th April 2020, MERA paid MK140.8 million to City Motors translating to 20% of the contract sum.
The mobile laboratory van was delivered to MERA in April 2020, a year after the contract was agreed. Furthermore, delivery was made almost a year after the 80 advance payment.
The contract indicated that the van would be an Iveco Daily Panel but what has been delivered is a Mitsubishi.
As the witch hunting of Lomwe people continues. Chakwera usamaletu. Dzuwa linyenga mdima usaka. Ili ndi dziko.
Nyekhwe a Lomwe
As witch hunting on Lomwe people continues. Chakwera samalatu!!!!! Dzuwa linyenga, mdima ukusa. Ili ndidziko .
What is the issue here? 1. Is the K704 million not realistic for such a specialized vehicle? 2. Was this a sole supplier? What were the quotations from the other suppliers if any? 3. Was advance payment of 80% part of the contract and included in the advert as such? 4. Was it mentioned at contract negotiations that the delivery of the vehicle would take about a year to deliver? 5. Is one year delivery of such a specialized vehicle not realistic, noting that the laboratory equipment fitted was from other sUppliers possibly from different countries? 7. To be fair… Read more »
As said, the police do not want to disclose the rot that they have found. Remember that some officers from MERA were arrested first, these might have spilled enough evidence to warrant the arrest of Magalasi.
I was wondering when Colins would go in, he stinks of corruption and he should also explain how BEAM got the deal to be the sole garbage collector for City Assembly.
From this story, it has to be proven that indeed there was theft through a gap/gaps in the procurement process followed. Going by procurement of a commodity that has to be imported from a foreign based company through a local company and the commodity being according to customer taylor made specifications like this one, it is a norm for a foreign based company to demand upfront payment of agreed % though it must hang in the supplier’s bank account controlled by a letter of credit .It is also a norm to import through a local company being a specialist in… Read more »
Normally you create an Escrow account where the said deposit is kept like a safe haven in between the supplier and buyer but not what was done in this transaction. Many questions unanswered when you choose ladies shoes , and you are supplied men’s shoes that is breach of a contract, there is no contract period so Iveco vehicle and you are given a Mitsubishi vehicle , there is no contract here. Kuli ntchito ine Mfumu Sitola ndinakuuzani kumudzi kuno kulibe kolapushoni koma Ku bomako ndi m’tauni. Tisiyeni ife kumudzi kuno tizidya nkhuku zomwe timapasidwa
This guy had hookers left, right and centre. Buying them cars like sweets. Tili pano kukuwuzani kuli chuma cha boma.