Bushiri cheap maize shakes Thyolo: Thousands honour prophet as ‘saviour’ 

March 3, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

It was all scenes of joy in Thyolo as  Enlightened Christian Gathering’s leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri cheap maize hit the district on Monday with markets opening at Number 1 Trading Centre and Khonjeni.

Thousands of villagers queued to buy cheap maize in Thyolo District in an exercise initiated by Prophet Bushiri.
Bushiri takes cheap maize to Thyolo
Prophet Bushiri commended for putting smiles on people’s face

Thyolo became the 7th district to benefit from #BushiriCheapMaize after Ntcheu, Salima, Mzimba, Phalombe, Balaka and Thyolo districts.

Tens of thousands, as early as 4 am, turned up to buy the cheap maize as markets opened at Number 1 Trading Centre and Khonjeni in the district.

The maize is selling at K100 per kilogramme, a move aimed at helping the less privileged across the country, struggling to access the staple food.

The staple, on the private market, is currently fetching around K20 000.

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) district governor  Owen Kojerani was the senior party official in the district to welcome Bushiri’s team which was led by spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo.

Kojerani hailed Prophet Bushiri for extending the gesture to Thyolo, saying it will go a long way to help locals have food in the district.

One of the beneficiaries, Elufe Mokhiwa, said Prophet Bushiri has shown the spirit of a statesman for extending #BushiriCheapMaize everywhere without considering political affiliation.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Nyondo said Thyolo marked the end of the first phase of #BushiriCheapMaize sales, noting that they will be announcing the next move within the week.

NENO
Guest
NENO

Well done man of God…You are doing well more than the
people who are controlling tax pays money.

May the God of Jacob bless you and your family for the people
you are serving.

