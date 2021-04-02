Bushiri daughter buried with honour: Chakwera, Chilima consoles with K2.2 million 

April 2, 2021 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

President Lazarus Chakwera and his deputy Saulos Chilima joined millions in mourning  the passing of Israella Bushiri, daughter to Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, who was laid to rest in Ntcheu on Thursday as they gave money to assist with the funeral expenses.

Paying last respects to ‘Ella: Bushiri
Bushiri with his Spiritual Father , Prophet Urbert Angel; mourning Israella
Inkosi Gomani V with Bushiri at the burial ceremony
Fare thee well Israella: Bushiris pay tribute to their duaghter
The eight-year-old Israella died in a Kenyan hospital on Monday morning.
Israella was laid to rest on Thursday in Ntcheu

Israella, 8, died on Monday morning at a hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, where she was being treated of lung infection.

Chakwera gave the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader K1.2 million and Chilima mourned with K1 million.

At a Special Service to celebrate his life on Wednesday evening, Presidential Advisor on religious affairs Reverend Brian Kamwendo said President Chakwera and First Lady, Monica Chakwera, condoles the Bushiri in these trying times.

“The President condoles the Bushiri because he is also a parent and he understands the pain of losing.

“The President also condoles the Bushiri as a fellow religious leader and, most importantly, the Bushiris are citizens of this country,” he said.

Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo confirmed they received money from the Malawi leader.

During the burial, Prophet Bushiri’s spiritual father Prophet Uebert Angel eulogised Israella, saying millions have mourned her because of  two things: “One, because who she was in the Lord and,  two, because of what her parents are in the Lord.”

Bushiri said that it was “very disheartening and sad, therefore, that his daughter has become a victim of the persecutions that we are facing from South Africa”.

The service, on Wednesday, among the notable people who attended includes Speaker of Parliament Gotani Hara, former Chief Justice Richard Banda, Lilongwe Mayor Juliana Kaduya, former finance minister Joseph Mwanamveka, Wakuda Kamanga, former Reserve Bank governor Dalitso Kabambe and Bishop Gilford Matonga from Public Affairs Committee (PAC).

During burial Inkosi Gomani 5 attended including several politicians from all political parties.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
jahman
jahman
2 hours ago

RIP princess keep work for Lord where ever you are we all heading there sorry mr&mrs Bushiri let her rest from this world of trouble.

0
Reply
shares
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
National Bank of Malawi posts K22.4 billion profit after tax

Listed National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has registered a group profit after tax of K22.45billion from K17.16 billion in...

Close