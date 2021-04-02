Bushiri daughter buried with honour: Chakwera, Chilima consoles with K2.2 million 

President Lazarus Chakwera and his deputy Saulos Chilima joined millions in mourning the passing of Israella Bushiri, daughter to Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, who was laid to rest in Ntcheu on Thursday as they gave money to assist with the funeral expenses.

Israella, 8, died on Monday morning at a hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, where she was being treated of lung infection.

Chakwera gave the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader K1.2 million and Chilima mourned with K1 million.

At a Special Service to celebrate his life on Wednesday evening, Presidential Advisor on religious affairs Reverend Brian Kamwendo said President Chakwera and First Lady, Monica Chakwera, condoles the Bushiri in these trying times.

“The President condoles the Bushiri because he is also a parent and he understands the pain of losing.

“The President also condoles the Bushiri as a fellow religious leader and, most importantly, the Bushiris are citizens of this country,” he said.

Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo confirmed they received money from the Malawi leader.

During the burial, Prophet Bushiri’s spiritual father Prophet Uebert Angel eulogised Israella, saying millions have mourned her because of two things: “One, because who she was in the Lord and, two, because of what her parents are in the Lord.”

Bushiri said that it was “very disheartening and sad, therefore, that his daughter has become a victim of the persecutions that we are facing from South Africa”.

The service, on Wednesday, among the notable people who attended includes Speaker of Parliament Gotani Hara, former Chief Justice Richard Banda, Lilongwe Mayor Juliana Kaduya, former finance minister Joseph Mwanamveka, Wakuda Kamanga, former Reserve Bank governor Dalitso Kabambe and Bishop Gilford Matonga from Public Affairs Committee (PAC).

During burial Inkosi Gomani 5 attended including several politicians from all political parties.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!