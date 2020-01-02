Bushiri fills up FNB Stadium again: Retains status of Africa’s greatest crowd puller 

No word in English can best describe how unstoppable South Africa-based Malawian born Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is for his heroic deeds and exploits are immeasurable.

For the fourth time, Prophet Bushiri has, again, conquered Africa’s biggest soccer arena, the 98 000-seater FNB Stadium, by filling it to the brim with about 100 000 people during his 2019/2020 Crossover Night Service.

The service—which started at 18:00 hours on December 31 and ended 04:30 hours on January 1—drew people from over 30 countries where Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church operates from.

Characterized by musical performances, dances, sermons, leadership announcements, healings, deliverances and prophetic declarations, the night was so colorful as tens of thousands stay awake and alert—still dazzling, and many yearning for more.

In his message, Prophet Bushiri told the gathering that, in 2020, he will stop at nothing in being the servant of God’s people.

He further said that with all what we went through in 2019, from the demands to shut down our church, hatred attacks and all the accusations; history has been made again.

“The biggest stadium in Africa, the FNB was filled with God’s people as they came to worship their God. Nothing makes me more proud than so many people gathering around me to hear me telling them how God loves them,” he said.

“In 2020, I am ready to face anything for Christ sake, if it means at the end of it, I will be honoured by God like He did at FNB stadium,” he said.

Prophet Bushiri, then, took time to thank everyone who stood with him and his wife—specifically mentioning Prophet Uebert Angel for the spiritual guidance, ECG members and Prophetic Channel followers for their love and support.

During the night, Prophet Bushiri also announced leadership changes in ECG, among others, appointing Prophet Justice Hara as his associate pastor.

