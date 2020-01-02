Ctech Systems targets artists in 2020

Ctech Systems, one of the leading telecommunications companies in the country, has said it seriously regards artists in the country with great esteem and has considered including them in their next year’s plans.

The chief executive officer (CEO) for Ctech Systems, Daniel Chiwinga, told Nyasa Times that much as they are into telecommunications science, they closely work with artists and would like to do something for the creative fraternity.

“Actually, our artists contribute a considerable percentage to our national economy as compared to other disciplines which I do not want to mention here. So, as Ctech we’ll soon launch a platform that will enable artists to sell their products digitally online. These could be images, short stories, videos, music, novels or footages,” said Chiwinga.

Chiwinga said development of the platform was at an advanced stage and would even be easily accessible on mobile phones.

Celebrated world acclaimed Malawian writer and publisher, Shadreck Chikoti, applauded Ctech System’s plans for the arts, saying they augmented what the artists themselves are doing in their various different bodies.

“In this day and age, it is imperative for us as artists align ourselves to modern means of selling of our art, and Ctech Systems is certainly complimenting that to a great extent,” said Chikoti.

Apart from the project on the arts, Chiwinga said his company would also continue its web design and hosting industry with innovative solutions as well as building intelligent software focusing on software as service (SaS).

“We will also launch mycfinder search engine focusing on Africa as well as launch e-payment platform for business owners to accept payments online,” said Chiwinga

He said they would also build a state of the art data center for enhanced cloud computing and data backup solutions.

As part of their social corporate responsibility, Nyasa Times understands, Ctech Systems is “supporting few brilliant students doing tertiary education in Malawi.”

He said: “We are calling out those who are interested to make this initiative big and help many students, contact us on this email address; [email protected]”

