Light Talk on Nyasa: Vision 2020? May God manifest His presence for Malawi

‘But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while were yet sinners, Christ died for us. ‘ Romans 5:8

Now that we have welcomed new year 2020, it is certainly imperative to give a thought of what we have been; and, most significantly what we will be beginning this week.

Well, the year we have been 2019 has been a flop—to be most sincere. And, what we projected some 25 years ago—soon after we attained multipartyism—the much touted Vision 2020, seems to be more of an illusion—as we finally face the year 2020 head on.

As columnist Janet Karim posited on this publication a while ago, the year 2019 has been a mixed bag. In her own words the year 2019 has been “bad” and “ugly” and I will add that calling a spade a spade the year 2019 has been cataclysmic—a disaster.

There has been the most, a myriad will agree, lawlessness in Malawi this far since we went to the polls on May 21 2019 tripartite elections. Simply, our triplets—Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and UTM—have failed to reach a consensus.

Well, there disputing, especially on the part of MCP and UTM, are valid. And, valid indeed. How could Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chair declare winner of presidential election even when her office had received 147 madando from corners across Malawi? How, now, can everyone accept Mutharika as their leader?

As I said, or probably as the Holy Bible puts in Jeremiah 29:11, surely God’s plans for Malawi are not for woe but for good in its entirety. If, perhaps, this had been in some other lawless country, we should have—probably—been at some serious war, a serious one, but fortunately we are not.

God, perhaps. Perhaps God.

Even though there has been notice of some arrogance on part of MEC commissioners, especially chairperson Jane Ansah, as regards handling of the case; and, spirited nationwide anti-Jane Ansah protests led by Timothy Mtambo and his Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), Malawi has been at peace.

Elsewhere, this certainly is not practical. Emmanuel for Malawi it was: God was with us.

And then a series of killings of people—especially the elderly—that have happened in this so-called God-fearing nation blab of a huge demonic aspect about us: that we are in fact insulting the Creator whom times without number we consider the Patron of this country.

Well, there has been the maiming. In Karonga Diocese alone, for example, over eight people being killed via mob justice. And the killers? Young men whom we refer to as leaders of tomorrow. In the words of Bishop Martin Mtumbuka, it is nonsensical for parents to let scot free their children so they can administer mob justice to persons their grandparents.

And it has not just been about the killings. The drug and alcohol abuse amongst our youth. The cheating amongst spouses. Etcetera.

As we are in 2020, let us not only remember that we have failed at our Vision 2020 but also that we have failed ourselves. That we have failed God. And, we; therefore, must plead with God that He manifests His presence as our nation looks towards—maybe–Vision 2063!

