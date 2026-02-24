Bushiri Fires Back at findings of South African Investigators, Accuses Them of Lies, Witch-Hunt and Deliberately Misleading Unsuspecting South Africans

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has launched a blistering attack on South Africa’s Special Investigating Unit (SIU), accusing the agency of spreading falsehoods and misleading the South African public over claims that he fraudulently obtained immigration documents.

In a strongly worded statement, Bushiri dismissed the SIU findings as “irrational” and insisted that his immigration status in South Africa was obtained legally through official diplomatic channels—not through manipulation of the country’s immigration system as investigators allege.

Bushiri disputes SIU findings

The confrontation follows a recent briefing by the SIU in which investigators claimed Bushiri obtained permanent residence permits irregularly, alleging that officials in the Department of Home Affairs bypassed legal procedures to grant him immigration documents.

According to the SIU, Bushiri’s case formed part of a wider corruption scheme inside Home Affairs where immigration permits, visas and even citizenship documentation were allegedly issued improperly.

The investigators also suggested that the preacher used his influence and religious networks to gain favourable treatment from officials.

But Bushiri has fiercely rejected those allegations.

“Let the irrational SIU of South Africa be reminded of this simple, undeniable truth: I did not apply for my immigration status in South Africa,” Bushiri said.

He argued that his application was submitted through the South African Embassy in Malawi, long before he permanently relocated to South Africa.

Claims of lawful investment

Bushiri said his immigration status was granted lawfully under South African laws that allow permanent residence for foreign nationals who make significant investments in the country.

According to him, he had already invested over R90 million in South Africa, well above the legal threshold of R10 million required for such permits.

“This was not a favour. It was not an exception. It was the law,” he said.

Bushiri further insisted that once the permits were approved, the embassy contacted him to collect them, arguing that he followed official procedures without seeking assistance from any Home Affairs officials.

Death of immigration officer raises tensions

In his response, Bushiri also accused the SIU of persecuting an immigration officer whom he claims was wrongfully targeted because he attended his church.

The preacher alleged that the officer was arrested and dismissed from his job based on suspicions that he had helped facilitate Bushiri’s permits, despite the applications allegedly being processed through diplomatic channels.

Bushiri said the officer recently died after enduring what he described as humiliation and professional ruin.

“What is most painful—and unforgivable—is that before his body was even laid to rest, a statement was rushed out claiming that he had admitted to issuing us permits illegally,” Bushiri said.

“They spoke for him only once they were sure he could no longer speak for himself.”

Questions over timing of investigation

Bushiri also questioned the timing of the SIU’s renewed accusations, pointing out that he and his wife were arrested in South Africa six years ago over similar allegations.

He argued that if authorities are only now claiming to uncover new evidence about immigration irregularities, it raises doubts about the credibility of the investigation.

“Do you arrest people in order to investigate, or do you investigate in order to arrest?” Bushiri asked.

“What is happening here is not justice. It is not due process. It is a witch-hunt.”

Long-running legal battle

Bushiri and his wife, Mary Bushiri, left South Africa in 2020 while on bail facing charges including fraud and money laundering.

South African authorities have been pursuing their extradition from Malawi, while investigations into alleged corruption within Home Affairs have continued.

The SIU maintains that Bushiri benefited from a broader network of officials who allegedly issued immigration documents irregularly.

But Bushiri’s latest response signals that the dispute is far from over, with the preacher now openly accusing South African investigators of fabricating claims and waging a campaign of persecution against him.

