Bushiri Fires Political Warning Shot: ‘Stop Deceiving Malawians with Empty Promises’

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has launched a blistering broadside at Malawi’s political class, accusing them of peddling lies and false hopes in the heat of the campaign season.

In a strongly worded Facebook post, the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader declared he would not stay silent as the country edges towards the 2025 Presidential and parliamentary elections, warning that the nation was “at a crossroads.”

“To our politicians, I say: stop deceiving our people with empty promises and lies,” Bushiri wrote. “Instead, be transparent about what you can deliver and what you cannot. Our nation needs leaders who will guide us with honesty and integrity. Promise what you can deliver!”

Bushiri’s message reads like a political thunderclap—publicly challenging campaign trail theatrics that often feature grand pledges with little chance of fulfilment. His statement cuts to the heart of Malawi’s electoral frustrations, where decades of lofty manifesto rhetoric have repeatedly failed to match reality.

While Bushiri did not name names, his timing—just months before the polls—will sting for politicians scrambling to court voters. The high-profile preacher’s comments are likely to ignite debate about the credibility gap in Malawi’s politics, with his demand for transparency striking at a core election-season vulnerability.

Political analysts say Bushiri’s intervention will resonate with voters tired of broken promises—and may unsettle candidates used to dominating the narrative unchallenged.

