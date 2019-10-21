Bushiri Foundation aids MP Bandawe’s stalled humanitarian projects 

October 21, 2019 Chomi Khumalo -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

In its continued efforts to support humanitarian projects globally, Shepherd Bushiri Foundation (SBF) has come to the rescue of stalled humanitarian projects championed by Dedza East Member of Parliament Patrick Bandawe.

Zgambo: SBF is  a humanitarian organisation
Bandawe: Gets support from Shephered Bushiri Foundation
Bandawe has been involved in several humanitarian works in his constituency including, among others: constructing boreholes, paying school fees for disadvantaged learners and supporting the elderly.
SBF Chief Executive Officer, Duncan Zgambo, told Nyasa Times that they received a proposal from Bandawe and, as a board, they felt it important to partner with him.
“We are a humanitarian organisation and, part of what we do, is to support individuals and small organisations involved in humanitarian work.
“We have so many proposals, not just from Malawi. We scrutinized them and Bandawe’s project is among those we approved at this point in time. He is running small but meaningful and impactful initiatives  and he requested for K10 000 million but looking at the scale of his focus, we approved K13.8 million,” he said.
Zgambo has called upon other stakeholders to complement their efforts by supporting initiatives that are  tackling poverty  in our communities regardless of   gender, race or political affiliation.
So far the Foundation has managed to rescue many jeopardized individuals  people through humanitarian aid ranging from maize distribution  to small scale business fortification in the country.
The Foundation is currently providing humanitarian assistance to Zimbabwe through distribution of maize to needy families.
Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Mwinithako Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Mwinithako
Guest
Mwinithako

Umhuu tiyeni nazo kkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago