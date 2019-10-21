Govt, opposition agree on Malawi peace but fails to initiate it

President Peter Mutharika has once again flown out of the country, leaving behind a political turmoil which threatens the economy and a wave of strikes and protests.

Mutharika has gone to Sochi in Russia to attend a Russia-Africa summit, just days after he threatened to deal with the opposition and anti-Jane Ansah protest organisers.

But in a more reconciliatory tone after Mutharika had left, Minister of Information and government spokesperson Mark Botomani said the Mutharika administration welcomes any peace initiatives.

“As government, we are ready for any dialogue on peace. We want peace in this country,” said Botomani.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera seems to have thrown out of the window Mutharika’s recent political podium tantrums.

“We are already in various platforms that seeks peace in this country. We would go for any dialogue that seeks to bring peace in the country,” said Chakwera.

UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga said the party welcomes any initiative that would bring the government and the opposition together for peace talks.

He said UTM has always preached peace in the country.

Bishop Alinafe Kalemba of the Anglican Church has told Mutharika to demonstrate a fatherly role by engaging the opposition leaders in order to end the current political impasse.

He said Mutharika needs to be humble and should stop attacking the opposition as way of bringing peace in the country.

Mutharika is on record to have said he would engage the opposition on peace talks after the outcome of the election case.

The Constitutional Court says the verdict on the high profile election case would be handed down next year.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :