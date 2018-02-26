Bushiri gets inducted in 2018 Africa’s CEO Hall of Fame: Receives bussines excellence award

February 26, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

The prestigious African Leadership Magazine has conferred a business excellence award on South African based Malawian president of Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI)  Shepherd Bushiri and also inducted him in Africa’s CEO Hall of Fame for the class of 2018.

Prophet Bushiri receives the award as his wife looks on

Bushiri being inducted in the CEO Hall of Fame

The 2018 class of CEO Hall of Fame pose for a photo

The ceremony, which drew various government heads and bussiness leaders across Africa, was held Saturday night at  Sandton Convention Centre in Johanesburg, South Africa.

Apart from the award, the UK-based and highly circulating pan-African magazine has also dedicated it’s February edition to profiling Bushiri’s bussiness story with a six page cover story.

Receiving the award,  Bushiri, who launched his 5-star hotel two weeks ago in South Africa, thanked people that nominated and voted for him to decorate him with the stately recognition.

He further hailed African heads of states and governments for opening up the continent to business and encouraged them to adopt the Africa First principles for the sake of the continent.

With being inducted in CEO’s Hall of Fame, it means  Bushiri joins leading business executives in Africa, a club where the rich and the famous share and partner in various bussiness ventures.

Explaining the process, ALM Group Editor in Chief, Kingsley Okeke said the 2018 awardees were, just as in previous years, nominated and voted by the public.

He added that this year, there was a strange surge of Prophet Bushiri mentions as one of the leading bussiness gurus in Southern Africa.

Bushiri’s SBI is an investment company sitting on assets worth $1.2 billion. It has several entities and among others they include: SB Hotels, SB Mining, SB Telecommunications, SB Beverages and SB Airways.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Bushiri gets inducted in 2018 Africa’s CEO Hall of Fame: Receives bussines excellence award"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Zonda E
Guest
Zonda E

I admire u Major 1, mumandiphumzitsa kulimbikila not jealous

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
57 minutes 19 seconds ago
Vinthu
Guest
Vinthu

The jacket is superfluous! But man of god amaziwa kutchena

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 20 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes