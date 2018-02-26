Gospel songbird Shekinah releases debut album -‘I Worship’

Gifted with a golden voice, another promising worship Singer, Gloria Walusa well known as Shekinah has released an album titled ‘I Worship’ which has already gone viral in different social media platforms, with many saying it is a song full of grace.

Many who have listened to the song say the songs are well composed and that the songs would sell on the international Market.

Walusa told Nyasa Times that her aim is to lead people into the presence of God through praise and worship songs across the country and even beyond.

She said her focus in the album is to bring people closer to God through worship songs and also giving hope to the hopeless.

“My aim is to bring people closer to God using my music as a tool, I am encouraging them to receive Jesus Christ as personal savior and worship him in truth and spirit, great and mighty wonders will happen to them like what happened in 2 Chronicles 20 verses 1 to 30.

“I am also encouraging people who are passing through tough times to know where they can get their help; their help comes from the Lord who is the answer to every question that a human being cannot answer, he is the Master planner”, she said

Walusa said she took more time to prepare for the album in order to develop good and meaningful songs worth listening and easy to digest siting song like

In the album the artist has also fused a diverse of genres in an attempt to reach many people saying people have different likes.

She further appealed to all gospel music lovers in the country to buy her CD which is available in different places including Claim Mabuku in Blantyre, Mountain of Fire Bookshop, Chimwankhunda Living Waters Church, Word Alive Bookshop and Sanwecka Tech companions among others.

Recorded at Sound Synthesis lab by Mystry and Precious Records by Mussa Mulera some of the songs include Mwayenera ulemu, Holy, Wamoyo ndi wakutha, Born again, Indestructible and Priceless among others.

