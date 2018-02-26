ACB boss survives road accident with minor injuries

February 26, 2018 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times, 4 Comments

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general  Reyneck Matemba, on Saturday night survived a road accident with minor injuries when a personal vehicle he was travelling from direction of Salima hit a pothole and overturned, the police said.

Matemba: Survives

The accident happened   close to Smallholder  Farmers Fertiliser Revolving Fund of Malawi warehouse when Matemba’s  Nissan Dualis hit a pothole as he avoided hitting  some children who were about to cross the road.  causing the overturn, said police  deputy spokesperson Thomeck Nyaude.

“In trying to avoid hitting the  boys, he swerved to the far right where he hit the pothole following  which the vehcle jerked and overturned three times,” Nyaude said.

He added: “ He was treated as an outpatient at the Dae Yung Luke Hospital.”

Matemba also confirmed about the accident  and said his personal vehicle is now in total wreck.

According to Matemba he was treated for some tissue injuries to the shoulder and elbow as  well as small cacerations on the head from the glass of the windscreen.

4 Comments on "ACB boss survives road accident with minor injuries"

dinky
dinky

muyamike mulungu apapa ndiye munapita basi chitanibe ntchito za chifundo pomawagailapo madzi akunyumba kwanu madzi akavuta ku chilimba

37 minutes 42 seconds ago
Gawa
Gawa

Bwanjiso bwana avoid over speeding

1 hour 23 minutes ago
Maunits
Maunits

Sorry this is not good news of road accident. Thanks to the glory of God that you were protected by the angels of God.

2 hours 23 minutes ago
getrude
getrude

Thank Heavens you are alive. To God be the Glory

2 hours 33 minutes ago

