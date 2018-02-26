ACB boss survives road accident with minor injuries

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Reyneck Matemba, on Saturday night survived a road accident with minor injuries when a personal vehicle he was travelling from direction of Salima hit a pothole and overturned, the police said.

The accident happened close to Smallholder Farmers Fertiliser Revolving Fund of Malawi warehouse when Matemba’s Nissan Dualis hit a pothole as he avoided hitting some children who were about to cross the road. causing the overturn, said police deputy spokesperson Thomeck Nyaude.

“In trying to avoid hitting the boys, he swerved to the far right where he hit the pothole following which the vehcle jerked and overturned three times,” Nyaude said.

He added: “ He was treated as an outpatient at the Dae Yung Luke Hospital.”

Matemba also confirmed about the accident and said his personal vehicle is now in total wreck.

According to Matemba he was treated for some tissue injuries to the shoulder and elbow as well as small cacerations on the head from the glass of the windscreen.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :