Chilima golf in aid of needy Poly students surpass target

The Polytechnic Alumni golf tournament which was organised to raise tuition fees over 85 needy students who were at the verge of being withdrawn from the college has raised close to K20 million, surpassing the K17 million target, Nyasa Times has established.

Secretary for the group, Wisely Phiri said the competition raised K20 million through participation fees and other donations from well wishers, a development he described as positive.

“Our target was to raise about K17.5 million which is tuition fees for the 85 needy students the organisation is supporting. However, with the help of the Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima, we have been able to raise K20 million kwacha which will go a long way in fulfilling our intended targets,” said Phiri.

He said on Saturday at Blantyre Sports Club during the Polytechnic Alumni Charity Golf Tournament whose objective was to raise funds for needy students at the Polytechnic, a constituent college of the University of Malawi.

Speaking ealier before the prize presentation, Chilima commended the group for the initiative but challenged them to do more for sustainability of their programs.

“Let me on behalf of Malawi government thank all companies and individuals who are complementing government efforts of helping the underprivileged attain education. This is a welcoming development and let me appeal to the group to make sure that they have proper programs in place to sustain such a noble initiative, ” Chilima said.

“I would like to commend the Polytechnic Alumni Association for organizing this activity. The money generated through this golf tournament will go a long way in putting a smile on the face of a certain student who would later contribute to the development of this country,” he added.

Chilima also saluted those supporting government initiatives of helping needy students.

“ On our part (government), we have the loans board which provides loans to university students who need financial assistance to pursue their studies,” he said.

The Vice President, therefore, called on other former students from various institutions of higher learning to emulate the gesture demonstrated by the Polytechnic Alumni Association, saying it was a clear manifestation of patriotism and integrity.

“Let me call upon other Alumni to borrow a leaf from former students of the Polytechnic. To be honest, Chancellor College former students have not done much to support their school, l hope they will learn something from their colleagues,” said Chilima, himself a graduate of Chancellor College.

Polytechnic Alumni Association President, Newton Kambala, hailed Chilima for participating in the fundraising golf tournament, disclosing that the association had raised enough resources to cater for the 85 needy students.

“Let me take this opportunity to salute Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima and companies who have helped us during this fundraising event. I am happy to announce that we have managed to raise more than what we projected,” said Kambala.

During the competition, Mkaka Construction team which comprised of Chikhulupiliro Mphatso and Frank Jomo emerged champions followed by a Chilima sponsored team which had Phillip Madinga and Justin Mkandawire.

Team Macra which had Edward Kauka and Eric Kazembe came third. Over 84 golfers participated in the competition played at Blantyre Sports Club with each participant paying K250,000 as participation fee.

According to the organisers, Chilima donated K1 million kwacha in participation fees for the 2 teams he sponsored.

The Polytechnic Alumni Association was established in 2014 with the aim of supporting the college.

The Poly Alumni Association brings together past cohorts of the institution with the view of mobilizing resources which are channeled to the institution’s specific areas of need

