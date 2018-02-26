Fiscal Police investigating K17m deal at Higher Education Students’ Loans Board

Fiscal Police have moved in to investigate revelations that High Education Students Loan Board (HESLGB) has spent over MK17 million for the organisation’s diaries and loan forms, a contract awarded to a private firm which has appalled and incensed most Malawians as the cost deviates from the institution’s core mission of providing loans to needy students.

Both Head of Fiscal Police Isaac Norman and deputy police spokesman Thomeck Nyaude confirmed the investigation on HESLHG secretariat.

The ‘Students’ Loans Board’s Chief Executive Officer Chris Chisoni reportedly authorised that the printing process be handled by EE & A Enterprise, a company which allegedly belongs to his wife, Esther Chisoni.

And more shocking are further allegations that this is not the first time that the Loans Board did business with EE & A Enterprise, which led to the firing of its Finance and Administration Manager for questioning such dealings.

The deal is exposed at a time when several under-privileged students continue to struggle to obtain loans from the board due to inadequate funding.

K17 million could pay for 21 first year generic students or 24 continuing generic students for two semesters.

Nyaude said Fiscal Police as a branch of detectives under the main body of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has instituted the investigations into the matter.

“Fiscal Police is mandated to investigate cases in as a far as police work is concerned,” said Nyaude.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator Juliana Lunguzi moved a motion calling for a review of the Higher Education Students Loans and Grants Boards.

Lunguzi wants the Parliamentary Committee on Education to examine the Higher Education Students Loans Act of 2015 and address the great gap that exists and accommodate everyone.

