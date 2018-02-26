Mia tells DPP to ‘start packing’: Jappie hits back at MCP

Business mogul and politician Mohammad Sidik Mia has warned the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to “start packing”, saying Malawi will have a new government led by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) after May 2019 election.

Mia, who recently declared his intention to contest as vice-president for the MCP, was speaking Hewe, Rumphi when he accompanied leader of opposition and MCP president Lazarus Chakwera at the ground-breaking ceremony of Catholic Parish.

He accused DPP of campaign gimmicks with plans of infrastructure projects , saying the analysis of the fours year in power is that the ruling party has dismally failed.

“This country is rotten. The DPP policies have not helped the Malawian people. They have not helped get jobs, they have not helped raise incomes and they’ve added more billions to the national debt,” said Mia.

Mia said Malawians are “suffering in silence” and only waiting for next year’s elections to voice out with the ballot.

“Well, start packing. That’s what I’d like to say to DPP because they are moving out come 2019 elections. Malawians are tired and their hope is in MCP with Lazarous Chakwera,” he said.

Mia insists DPP’s time is over .

“I believe its MCP’s time. I believe Malawi needs the kind of leadership Chakwera is going to offer,” he said.

Mia accused DPP over its pledge to rehabilitate a road that connects Hewe and Rumphi Boma, saying the remarks by Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango that work will start soon was not sincere.

But Mhango hit back, saying Mia should not stand on a higher moral ground as he has been hold a portfolio of Minister of Transport and Public Works in previous administration but did not deliver.

Mhango said Mia is not a symbol of transformative leadership he trumpets as he has been one of the political nomads.

The Minister recently presented a ministerial statement updating Parliament a long list of infrastructure projects government plans to embark on between now and 2018.

These included the Ntcheu-Tsangano-Neno Road, upgrading of Lirangwe-Chingale-Machinga Road, Blantyre Bypass Ring Road, upgrading of Kawere-Mkanda Road and upgrading of Rumphi to Hewe Turn-Off Road.

In these projects, Mhango reported that works had either already started, were due to start or the site was due to be handed over to a contractor.

The government has also taken on funding for several roads, among them Njakwa-Livingstonia Road, the dual carriageway from Parliament Building to Bingu National Stadium and completion of Jenda-Edingeni Road, among others.

About K5 billion was allocated to the Lilongwe Old Airport-Kasiya-Santhe Road and K4 billion to Ntcheu-Tsangano-Neno Road, according to the budget.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :