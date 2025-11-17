BUSHIRI HAILS KACHAMBA NGWIRA’S RISE TO SMED CEO: “A New Dawn for Malawi’s Entrepreneurs”

Malawi’s entrepreneurial landscape has received a major shake-up following the appointment of Mr. Kondwani Kachamba Ngwira as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Small and Medium Enterprise Development (SMED). And among the first to salute the appointment is Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, who has described the development as “a blessing arriving at the perfect moment for Malawi’s economic future.”

In a powerful congratulatory message, Bushiri praised Ngwira as the right leader to steer SMED at a time when small and medium enterprises stand at the centre of job creation, innovation, and national economic recovery.

“This appointment comes at a pivotal time,” Bushiri said. “The strength of Malawi’s future economy rests on the shoulders of our SMEs. Your leadership offers an opportunity to unlock the dreams, ideas, and enterprises that Malawians have carried for far too long without support.”

Bushiri expressed confidence that Ngwira’s experience, integrity, and passion for national development will drive a transformation in how entrepreneurs—especially youths and women—access financing, technical assistance, and business growth opportunities.

He further noted that under Ngwira’s stewardship, SMED could become a strategic engine for economic change, helping thousands of Malawians build sustainable enterprises rather than rely on uncertain handouts.

But the message did not end there. In his trademark pastoral tone, Bushiri offered a heartfelt prayer for Ngwira’s tenure:

“May the Lord grant you wisdom, excellence, and divine insight in this national assignment. May your leadership bring innovation, stability, and progress to our country.”

He concluded by describing Ngwira’s appointment as a moment of “renewed hope” for every Malawian with a business idea waiting to be nurtured.

With expectations high and the spotlight firmly on SMED’s new CEO, many will be watching closely to see how Ngwira reshapes Malawi’s entrepreneurship ecosystem in the months ahead.

