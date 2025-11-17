UK-Based Lady Launches Mental Health Foundation in Malawi.

A Malawian residing in the United Kingdom (UK) Madalitso Chazima has launched the Resilience Rising Foundation aimed at combating suicide and promoting Mental well-being in Malawi.

This initiative is dedicated to increasing awareness of suicide prevention and establishing a crisis helpline to support individuals facing mental health challenges.

Speaking during the launch at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on Saturday Chazima emphasized the foundation’s mission: to ensure that those grappling with mental health issues, including suicidal thoughts and depression, have direct access to psychological therapy and professional counseling.

She articulated a vision where timely intervention, awareness creation, and the provision of preventative information would significantly reduce suicide rates in Malawi.

“Our mission is to promote mental health awareness, provide community-based support, and empower individuals with the tools and knowledge necessary to overcome stigma, combat suicide, build resilience, and improve their quality of life,” She said.

Professor Jack Makhaza, the guest of honor, commended Chazima for her initiative, highlighting the urgent need for collective action in addressing mental health issues in Malawi.

“In recent times, we have seen an alarming increase in cases of depression and suicide in the country. It is essential to confront these challenges head-on, and the Resilience Rising Foundation is committed to doing just that,” he said.

Mental health advocate Nellie Kumwenda, who has personally experienced mental health struggles, urged Malawians to foster open communication about their challenges.

“Let us normalize sharing the difficulties we face; by doing so, we can create a supportive environment where everyone feels valued and heard,” she said.

Kumwenda highlighted that many individuals have lost their lives due to feeling unheard and having their issues dismissed.

The launch event attracted a diverse audience, including representatives from the Malawi Police, various organizations, Members of Parliament, church leaders, and students from local schools.

The occasion was further enlivened by musical performances from artists such as Kondwani Chirwa, Harry Tsegula, the Masintha Women Choir, acoustic Jonas, Sarah Hara and Farai Chazima among others.

Through the Resilience Rising Foundation, Chazima aims to create a world where mental health support is accessible to all, allowing individuals to live with dignity and build resilience in the face of life’s challenges.

