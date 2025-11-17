Gangata takes hardline: “Stop misleading President Mutharika — your days of hiding behind fake expertise are over”

State Minister Alfred Gangata has issued one of his strongest warnings yet to individuals he accuses of manipulating President Arthur Peter Mutharika by posing as technocrats to secure government positions.

Speaking at a rally in Mtandire, Lilongwe, on Sunday, Gangata said the DPP-led administration will no longer tolerate opportunists who hide behind supposed technical expertise to infiltrate government and influence decisions for personal gain.

In a fiery and uncompromising speech, Gangata said some individuals have built entire careers on misleading the President, presenting themselves as essential experts while quietly undermining the Democratic Progressive Party that put the administration back in power.

“This habit of using fake expertise to mislead the President ends today,” Gangata said to loud cheers.

“You cannot claim appointments that the President has not given you. You cannot hide behind degrees you don’t have or qualifications you cannot prove. If you think you can manipulate government from behind the curtain, your time is up.”

He vowed that his office will act decisively against anyone caught lying about appointments or special technical abilities, saying the era of “pretenders and political parasites” is over.

Gangata defends his hardline stance

The minister defended his tough posture, arguing that Malawi’s future cannot be left in the hands of opportunists who suddenly emerge after the DPP’s victory.

He said government positions — especially strategic roles — must go to people with real qualifications and those who stood with the party during its difficult journey back to power.

“Where were these so-called experts when we were fighting to bring President Mutharika back into government?” he asked.

“Now that the battle has been won, everyone wants to appear intelligent. No. Let those who laboured for this victory benefit from it.”

He added that his responsibility includes protecting the President from misrepresentation and manipulation by people seeking self-serving advantages.

Chisale: the era of pretending is over

Deputy Minister of Homeland Security and DPP Director of Youth, Norman Chisale, backed Gangata’s message and revealed that efforts are underway to arrest the suspect who shot DPP member Brenda Banda during the campaign period.

Chisale warned that no political connection will shield lawbreakers.

“The era of pretending and hiding is over,” he said.

“If you break the law — DPP or not — you will face the consequences.”

DPP leaders push for loyalty in government jobs

District governor Mussa Saidi urged party officials not to forget the voters who reinstated them into power. He argued that strategic government positions currently occupied by individuals aligned with opposition parties should be revisited and corrected.

He said it makes no sense for people who fought against the DPP to enjoy the benefits of the very government they opposed, while loyal members remain sidelined.

A sign of internal tensions — or a reset of order?

Gangata’s blunt remarks come at a time when the DPP is reorganising its internal power structures and facing rising pressure over appointments in ministries and parastatals. His statements are widely viewed as a pushback against a growing network of individuals claiming to hold special expertise or presidential blessings to secure top posts.

Political observers say the minister is positioning himself as the key figure protecting the President from manipulation and reclaiming order within the administration.

One thing is clear: Gangata has drawn a decisive line.

And the message to those hiding behind technical titles, connections, and fabricated qualifications is unmistakable — the DPP is no longer a refuge for opportunists.

