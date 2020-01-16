Bushiri spits fire: ‘Stop using my pictures, name to gain fame!’

South Africa-based Malawian Prophet Shepherd Bushiri says he will take to court any man or woman of God using his name or pictures, illegally, just to gain fame.

In a statement released by Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo, the church is seriously concerned with men and women of God, mostly not from ECG Church, who continue to, illegally, use Prophet Bushiri’s name to promote and market themselves and their ministries without a formal accreditation and certification from the church.

“The combined effect, deliberate or otherwise, is that these people are then identified as being endorsed by the Prophet and the church, working with the Prophet and the church or in some ways aligned to the Prophet and the church,” says Nyondo.

Nyondo added that the church knows of Vloggers and Bloggers who are repeatedly creating content aimed at attacking other men of God while simultaneously claiming to be Sons and Daughters of Major 1.

“It is disheartening to learn that despite our continuous and repeated call against the malpractice, we are shocked to note the escalation—something that is bearing negative consequences not just in the person of Prophet Bushiri, but also the ECG church in general,” he says.

The church has, since, reiterated that whilst we welcome any ministry and people that preach the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ, it will do not condone any efforts to mislead people into believing that these ministries are a part of ECG.

“We would like to urge these people to register interest, attended courses, and get official affiliation before using the Prophet’s name or that of the church,” reads the statement.

