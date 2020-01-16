Malawian woman arrested at India airport for smuggling drugs

A Malawian woman identified as Mervis Steven Chiponde was arrested by India’s Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for allegedly carrying methaqualone drug in the international market.

According to Times of India report, he arrest was made at Delhi Airport on Monday as the Malawian woman was on her way to Mumbai to catch a flight to Nairobi.

She was intercepted by CISF personnel at Delhi Airport on Monday at around 8.50 pm.

The CISF screener noticed some suspicious images inside the bags she was carrying. On thorough checking of her baggage at the departure area of Terminal-3, 33 ladies purses were found inside the bags.

On intensive checking of purses, a false layer was found in each purse and a white powdery substance weighing about 500 grams was detected. The total weight of substance detected from 33 purses was about 16.5 kg.

The woman and seized narcotics were handed over to customs officials for further action.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :