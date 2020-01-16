Police act on ‘Msundwe Forces’, HRDC vehicle burnt in Blantyre

January 16, 2020 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times 4 Comments
Protesters in Lilongwe were stationed in one place near Kamuzu Central Hospital staging a protest within a protest after armed police in the Mchinji Road  barred people from Msundwe, Mpingu and M’bwatalika, who were meant to join the demonstrations in town.

Police were well prepared to deal with evil trouble shooters
Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) national chairperson Timothy Mtambo told the demonstrators to remain at Kamuzu Central Hospital roundabout until police release vehicles carrying those people to participate in the demonstrations.
Sources say those detained were found with offensive weapons.
Police say they found catapults and such other offensive weapons in the vehicles at Njewa police checkpoint.
Meanwhile, in Blantyre, unknown people have attacked and burnt a vehicle that carried the Public Address System used during the HRDC demos in Namiwawa in Blantyre.
The DJ and driver have been injured.
The incident has happened as they were coming from the demos.
Kuswa Kuswa
Guest
Kuswa Kuswa

Ifetu timayembekezera Timothy Ntumbo, Trapensi ndi che Mayaya after we invited them by public demand. Amadzitama kuti abwera kuBlantyre koma a munya…kkkkkkkk

2 hours ago
Lego
Guest
Lego

You tell those Blantyre people like Jomo Osman that his days are numbered

3 hours ago
chimanga
Guest
chimanga

We shall not tell you the names of those who burnt the vehicles but will shortly give you the names of those from Msundwe who had catapults… Justice in Malawi is like that

3 hours ago
Nchalo Ngabu
Guest
Nchalo Ngabu

Mukujayiraaa mwakumana nazo, amalawi akwiya! Mwawawonongera zinthu zambiri kwabasi, kuphwanya mashop, kuwotcha zinyumba, kuvulaza anthu, kupha anthu! Ndi tsikulina Amalawi adzakutsatilani kumseu konko! HRDC ndiye kuti chani? You are militias! Muziwona nthawi yanu yatha!

3 hours ago