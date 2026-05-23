Bushiri Steps In With MK20 Million Lifeline to Restore Power at Monkey Bay Hospital, Reviving Critical Health Services

Monkey Bay Community Hospital had gone nearly a month in silence—not of calm, but of crisis. A stubborn electrical fault, left unresolved for four long weeks, had quietly crippled key hospital operations. The mortuary could no longer function. The laboratory struggled to operate effectively. Even laundry services collapsed, forcing bed linen to be transported all the way to Mangochi District Hospital. Behind the scenes, patients, health workers, and families were bearing the weight of a system pushed beyond its limits.

Then came a decisive intervention.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has responded to the urgent appeal with a MK20 million donation aimed at purchasing a 25mm armoured electrical cable to restore power and bring critical hospital departments back to life. The gesture has been widely welcomed as a timely lifeline to a facility stretched thin by infrastructure failure.

Speaking after making the donation, Bushiri underscored what he described as a national responsibility to protect and strengthen healthcare systems, stressing that no country can prosper while its hospitals are unable to deliver basic, dignified care.

“Healthcare is critical to Malawi’s socio-economic development. A nation cannot progress when its hospitals are struggling to provide essential services to the people. It is our collective responsibility as citizens, leaders, and institutions to support efforts that save lives and restore dignity to our communities,” he said.

Beyond the financial support, the message carried a deeper tone of urgency—an appeal to collective action in moments where systems are strained and communities are left vulnerable. His intervention, supporters say, reflects a consistent pattern of responding to pressing community needs with tangible support, particularly in areas where public infrastructure has fallen short.

Hospital representatives and community leaders have since described the donation as both timely and lifesaving, noting that restoring power will immediately revive essential services and ease pressure on patients and staff who have endured weeks of disruption.

For Monkey Bay, the intervention marks more than just a technical repair—it is a return to dignity, functionality, and hope.

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