Bushiri’s ECG church celebrates its growth by coloring Malawi with charity 

South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church celebrated its Global ECG Day on Saturday by coloring the world, including Malawi, with charity.

Millions of ECG followers across the world took to the streets in church to evangelize and also support the disadvantaged with various relief items.

In Malawi, the programmes were led by National Office in Lilongwe but the activities spread across the country.

In Blantyre, Mzuzu and Lilongwe several charity works took place led by Associate Prophet Justice Hara.

In his remarks after donating various items at Maula Prison, Prophet Hara said the Global ECG Day is about celebrating the impact ECG church has had on the world.

“We have grown so big preaching the gospel to different parts of the world and also supporting million through charity. We feel God has favored us and this is worth celebrating,” he said.

ECG church operates in 47 countries and boasts of over 10 million followers

