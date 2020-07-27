Bushiri’s ECG church celebrates its growth by coloring Malawi with charity
South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church celebrated its Global ECG Day on Saturday by coloring the world, including Malawi, with charity.
Millions of ECG followers across the world took to the streets in church to evangelize and also support the disadvantaged with various relief items.
In Malawi, the programmes were led by National Office in Lilongwe but the activities spread across the country.
In Blantyre, Mzuzu and Lilongwe several charity works took place led by Associate Prophet Justice Hara.
In his remarks after donating various items at Maula Prison, Prophet Hara said the Global ECG Day is about celebrating the impact ECG church has had on the world.
“We have grown so big preaching the gospel to different parts of the world and also supporting million through charity. We feel God has favored us and this is worth celebrating,” he said.
ECG church operates in 47 countries and boasts of over 10 million followers
Good idea to make donations but can you please observe the social distancing and putting your masks on the faces. Prayers or donation won’t save you or the people trying to help from Covid-19. This applies even when you conducting your prayers in crowded churches. Please save Malawi by following Health advice from Health Ministry
simunanene bwanji zoti awathamangitsa ku show grounds amapanga lendi kuja ku Johannesburg..lero mpingo ulibe kokumanira. Kumangonama kuti tikumanga ku Pretoria mpaka lero. Mwai kuli Covid-19 ndi lockdown sadziwika kuti wasanduka mpingo wa pa Facebook