Ex-spy chief, State House ICT officer face theft charges

The State has charged former acting director of National Intelligence Service Kenam Kalilani and former chief ICT officer for State House Chance Chingwalungwalu with theft of government intelligence computers.

The charge sheet read by principal resident magistrate Viva Nyimba says the offence was committed in June this year.

State prosecutor Moji Phiri said the police have managed to confiscate the computers and systems from their houses after a raid.

The prosecutor has asked the court to remand the two suspects until investigations on the matter are over.

Lawyers for the suspects are fighting for court bail.

Nyimba will deliver the judgment on the bail application this afternoon.

