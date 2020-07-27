DPP’s Dean Josiah dies of Covid-19

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) executive member Dean Josiah Banda, who was a special adviser to former president Peter Mutharika has succumbed to coronavirus, the party spokesperson has confirmed.

DPP spokesperson, Nicholas Dausi said Josiah Banda has died after contracting Covid-19 – the disease caused by coronavirus.

He passed on in the early hours of Monday at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe

” We are devastated to learn of the passing of Dean Josaya Banda. He wasd iagnosed with Covid-19 and, despite continuing to battle and the best efforts of doctors, he sadly lost his fight,” said Dausi.

Dausi said arrangements of his burial are currently underway.

“Our thoughts are with Josiah’s family at this very difficult time,” he added.

Josiah was ower of Epac FC and former chairperson of Central Region Football League.

]Malawi has seen a spike in virus pandemic cases by over 40% with the number of confirmed cases rising to over 3300. The country has also recorded 91deaths.

The sharp rise in the number of cases has been attributed to the June 23 court-sanctioned presidential election re-run where thousands of Malawians ignored health measures and social distancing rules to attend political rallies.

Experts also blame people, who returned from foreign countries mainly from South Africa responsible for the spike in pandemic cases. As of July 12, more than 1,900 people arrived in the country form, South Africa.

