DPP’s Dean Josiah dies of Covid-19
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) executive member Dean Josiah Banda, who was a special adviser to former president Peter Mutharika has succumbed to coronavirus, the party spokesperson has confirmed.
DPP spokesperson, Nicholas Dausi said Josiah Banda has died after contracting Covid-19 – the disease caused by coronavirus.
He passed on in the early hours of Monday at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe
” We are devastated to learn of the passing of Dean Josaya Banda. He wasd iagnosed with Covid-19 and, despite continuing to battle and the best efforts of doctors, he sadly lost his fight,” said Dausi.
Dausi said arrangements of his burial are currently underway.
“Our thoughts are with Josiah’s family at this very difficult time,” he added.
Josiah was ower of Epac FC and former chairperson of Central Region Football League.
]Malawi has seen a spike in virus pandemic cases by over 40% with the number of confirmed cases rising to over 3300. The country has also recorded 91deaths.
The sharp rise in the number of cases has been attributed to the June 23 court-sanctioned presidential election re-run where thousands of Malawians ignored health measures and social distancing rules to attend political rallies.
Experts also blame people, who returned from foreign countries mainly from South Africa responsible for the spike in pandemic cases. As of July 12, more than 1,900 people arrived in the country form, South Africa.
May he rest in peace 💔🙏. Covid19 is worldwide transmitted disease and is killing without seeing who the person is thewhere abouts, bringing back people from foreign countries or our background political disagreements more especially 2019-2020 where by Malawi needed change of governing will not solve any problem now 👋. Even in those countries where corona virus started like China and all over the world and thousands of people lost their lives 💔💔 was no any problem with the politics. When the problem rise we are busy pointing fingers at each other while not concentrating on how to deal with… Read more »
Corona has made us all to realize that we are equal.
Stop blaming the elections which were months ago unless you specifically got sick 2 to 3 weeks after attending a particular rally. The current spread is due to failure by people to follow simple medical advise now to prevent the virus from spreading. People are not wearing masks, not wearing masks properly, not social distancing or even washing hands. Just go around town and you will find people walking around the supermarkets without even a mask on, some even refusing hand sanitizer at the door. Still gathering at funerals, still chasing away health workers who want to bury Covid19 dead… Read more »
You were special advisor. Why didn’t you advise an old man not to bring people from SA. See covid is killing us. It is a danger even to Mutharika and his cronies
