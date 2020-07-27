Covid-19 school closure gets 300 girls pregnancies
Over 300 school going girls in Nsanje are pregnant following the unscheduled prolonged closure of schools due to the Covid-19.
This comes at a time when 1 000 girls in Phalombe and 400 girls in Mzimba are also pregnant since schools closed in March this year, a situation which has left education officials banging heads on how best to reverse the alarming situation.
Nsanje district education manager Gleston Alindiamo has since briefed development committee members in the district on the matter.
He blamed parents and guardians for failing to provide proper guidance to their children during the unscheduled holiday.
Phalombe, 1000? Nsanje,300? And Mzimba 400 in total 1700 girls? How about other districts not yet come up with the results, in only three districts we should expect 1700 children to be born within a period of 8 months coming? Sheeeee! Ukonda zopusa!
Zawozo ifeAsiyeni abereke. but we cant open schools any immediate with this covid. this another sign that there is high promoscuity among outh sapita patali atha if they cannot use temperance. Chiwerewere ngati ndinu galu
Ma plain akudyedwa eti