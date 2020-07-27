Covid-19 school closure gets 300 girls pregnancies

July 27, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

Over 300 school going girls in Nsanje are pregnant following the unscheduled prolonged closure of schools due to the Covid-19.

Teenage Pregnancy: Depressing statistics

This comes at a time when 1 000 girls in Phalombe and 400 girls in Mzimba are also pregnant since schools closed in March this year, a situation which has left education officials banging heads on how best to reverse the alarming situation.

Nsanje district education manager Gleston Alindiamo has since briefed development committee members in the district on the matter.

He blamed parents and guardians for failing to provide proper guidance to their children during the unscheduled holiday.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
The SniperAnnaKumudzi Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
The Sniper
Guest
The Sniper

Phalombe, 1000? Nsanje,300? And Mzimba 400 in total 1700 girls? How about other districts not yet come up with the results, in only three districts we should expect 1700 children to be born within a period of 8 months coming? Sheeeee! Ukonda zopusa!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Anna
Guest
Anna

Zawozo ifeAsiyeni abereke. but we cant open schools any immediate with this covid. this another sign that there is high promoscuity among outh sapita patali atha if they cannot use temperance. Chiwerewere ngati ndinu galu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Kumudzi
Guest
Kumudzi

Ma plain akudyedwa eti

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
shares