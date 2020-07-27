Covid-19 school closure gets 300 girls pregnancies

Over 300 school going girls in Nsanje are pregnant following the unscheduled prolonged closure of schools due to the Covid-19.

This comes at a time when 1 000 girls in Phalombe and 400 girls in Mzimba are also pregnant since schools closed in March this year, a situation which has left education officials banging heads on how best to reverse the alarming situation.

Nsanje district education manager Gleston Alindiamo has since briefed development committee members in the district on the matter.

He blamed parents and guardians for failing to provide proper guidance to their children during the unscheduled holiday.

