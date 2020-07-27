DPP, UDF to conduct postmortem on poll

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) say they are yet to conduct a postmortem to determine what led to the crashing defeat at the hands of the Tonse alliance during the June 23 presidential election.

UDF spokesperson Ken Ndanga, speaking on Views Triangle on Zodiak aired Sunday said the DPP-UDF alliance never thought they would lose the election.

“We never planned that we would lose. We would do a postmortem as a party to find out where we went wrong,” he said.

DPP vice president for the south Kondwani Nankhumwa said several party structures would meet separately to do their own postmortem.

“After they do their postmortem, we will get the feedback at the national governing council then we will see how to move forward,” he said.

At a meeting for the DPP southern region executive members, some party officials openly said that the defeat was due to selfishness of some top officials in the party.

Some members openly accused party regional governor Charles Mchacha for playing politics of destruction which led to the crashing defeat of the party.

National governing council member Brown Mpinganjira said there was no unity in the party leading to the polls, saying there were camps of Nankhumwa himself, former Finance minister Joseph Mwanamvekha and party executive member Henry Mussa.

Nankhumwa said he listened to the concerns and the national governing council would be working on them in a bid to rebuild the party.

