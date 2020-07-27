From Mtandire to Ukraine: Madalitso Band gets international collabo

Lilongwe-based acoustic duo, Madalitso Band has released a song with a multilayered concept.

Titled “Sitimamenya”, the song features a Ukrainian Electro-Indie band Tik Tu and it has also been produced by Shpytal Records in Ukraine.

According to Madalitso Band manager Neil Nayar, “Sitimamenya” tackles a kids theme, but with a global approach.

“Lyrically, it’s just saying how kids can learn better from words than by beatings. Furthermore, the other concept is about 2 bands working together from other sides of the world. Sharing culture. Finding a common groove in different music. Coming together,” Nayar highlighted.

He then added that the two bands have one common goal, spreading the good message and changing people’s lives in a positive way through music.

“We always promise the joyous sounds of Malawi banjo music. We always promise to be creative lyrically and musically,” Nayar reiterated.

“Sitimamenya” video features Hear Us Children Dancers from music crossroads.

The video was shot and directed by Satellite Entertainment in Lilongwe.

Neil Nayar has travelled around West Africa with his guitar, meeting and living with musicians he would meet. He further went to Spain with no money, playing at cafes while people threw coins into a hat so he could buy food.

He then became a volunteer at Music Crossroads Malawi where his dream of nurturing grass root talents came true before opening Grittah’s Camp arts venue in Chilinde.

Nayar now manages the Mtandire based acoustic duo, Madalitso Band. In 2017, he managed to get Madalitso Band perform at a major festival in Zanzibar. In 2018/2019, the band went on a Europe tour and performed on BBC’s Focus on Africa.

