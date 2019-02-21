Business people want long staying police officers out of Phalombe

Some businessmen in Phalombe are demanding the transfer of some police officers whom they said have over stayed and now engage in criminal activities.

The businessmen on Wednesday stormed Phalombe police station to demand a meeting with the commissioner of police for the south.

This follows the arrest of two police officers; Mike Khaiya and Kennedy Msukwa on allegations that they connived with some civilians to rob some businessmen K4 million.

But police spokesperson at police headquarters James Kadadzera asked the businessmen to be patient.

He said transfers of police officers are done after he called administrative protocols.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :