Business people want long staying police officers out of Phalombe

February 21, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Some businessmen in Phalombe are demanding the transfer of some police officers whom they said have over stayed and now engage in criminal activities.

Kadadzera: They should be patient

The businessmen on Wednesday stormed Phalombe police station to demand a meeting with the commissioner of police for the south.

This follows the arrest of two police officers; Mike Khaiya and Kennedy Msukwa on allegations that they connived with some civilians to rob some businessmen K4 million.

But police spokesperson at police headquarters James Kadadzera asked the businessmen to be patient.

He said transfers of police officers are done after he called administrative protocols.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
NotWakanda4Ever Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
NotWakanda4Ever
Guest
NotWakanda4Ever

but you transfered chilima’s security right after they beef up security on the lunch day lol these dpp led security agents dont protect civilians no wonder albinos are fed up with this govt.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes

More From web