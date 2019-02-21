EU envoy says doors open for Malawi media support

European Union (EU) ambassador, Paesen Sandra has said her office is committed to supporting development projects for the media that will benefit communities and the nation as a whole.

The envoy said this in Mzuzu this week when she hosted journalists serving under the banner of Nyika Media Club (NMC) on a number of issues such as elections, the welfare of albinos, charity works the media body undertakes, challenges it faces and programs it intends to do in future.

She said doors are open to media groups which seeks financial support for the infrastructure that they will develop the country.

Said Sandra: “Think of a project you can undertake, submit your project proposal to us and we will fund. We funded the construction of Mzuzu Technical College and a number of projects in the Northern Region which we went for monitoring to day and I don’t think we can fail to finance Nyika Media Club activities”.

She applauded NMC for the charitable works it has undertaken by among others cleaning Mzuzu Health centre and donating some sanitary items describing it as fantastic news.

The EU envoy observed that media besides being a voice of the voiceless has a role to contribute to the wellbeing of the communities if they are to be truly effectively empowered and willing to speak out for the development of the nation.

During the meeting, the ambassador advised journalists to step-up efforts in empowering the voiceless such as the disabilities, those living with albinism to take part in the forth coming tripartite elections for the continued social economic development of the country.

In her speech, Chairperson for NMC, Mandy Pondani, told the ambassador that despite her organization is successfully championing charitable works, it faces financial hiccups apart from computers for office use and she asked the envoy’s office to assist the club for its smooth operations.

