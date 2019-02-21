Chitipa United needs to beef up for relevance — Coach Ngwira

Northern region side Chitipa United needs to add to its army if it is going to remain afloat in the next season of the TNM super league, coach Alex Ngwira has recommended.

Ngwira, who brought his former team Mzuzu University FC into the limelight for its feat in entering the same top-flight league, saidafter preliminary assessments of the team he has made a few recommendations to management.

Among others, Ngwira told Nyasa Times that he has indicated to management that the team needs to beef up the team to remain relevant.

“Technically, the team is OK. But I have recommended to management that we need more strikers and goalkeepers,” said Ngwira.

According to Ngwira, his experience with the team during friendly always proved that some players are not that equipped to handle certain pressures.

“We need mature players in the defence and striking positions. Those that have an experience of what playing in a super league game is,” he said.

He said management is positive about his recommendations saying the team will certainly be ready when the next season begins in March.

It will be the second time for Ngwira to work with a team in the League after Mzuzu University.

Other teams from the northern in the league include Karonga United and Moyale FC.

