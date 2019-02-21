Neno up against male nurse over sexually abusing female patients

Some women in Neno have asked health authorities in the district to transfer a male nurse whom they accuse of asexually assaulting female patients.

Speaking during a meeting which the Neno Women Forum had with officials from the district hospital and the district commissioner, it was established that the male nurse likes playing with genitals of female patients.

Lucy Howa if the Forum said the government must transfer the male nurse and discipline her.

“We will ensure that justice prevails. We will not stop pressing for his removal,” she said.

Another woman said she had gone to the hospital for cervical cancer screening.

“I was shocked to see that the male nurse was instead playing with my critoris. When I turned to see why he was playing with my critoris, I discovered that he had an erected penis, he could have raped me,” she said.

She said the male nurse told her not to tell anyone of the incident.

District health officer Enoch Ndalama said the hospital would investigate the matter.

He said the hospital does not have enough female nurses either, saying this is why the male nurse us assigned some work which should have been done by female nurses

