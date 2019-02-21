MCP ready to develop Nsanje,: Abida Mia drums up support for party candidates

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has promised people of Nsanje that it will develop Nsanje South Constituency once it takes power on 21st May since it’s research has revealed that the area is lagging behind in all areas of development.

Wife to MCP’s Vice President, Abida Mia, made the revelation when she visited Nsanje South Constituency to present and drum up support for the party’s torch bearer for the constituency Maxon Kadalinga.

Speaking during the gathering Mia said people are aware of lack of development in their own area and it was time to assess if they want to usher into power the same individuals that have failed to keep their promise but keep on lying to them.

“Do you have a vibrant health centre, does your school have enough teachers, is the road good enough to say we have development here? Now why should you vote for the same people who have been there for five years but have not done any development,” wondered Mia.

Mia warned the people to be ware of the tactics the current government is making showcasing that it wants to develop the area when it had been silent for the past four years, she said such tricks should not fool them to believe they are development conscious.

She also promised to rehabilitate a roof that was blown off by wind at Ntowe Community Day Secondary School to let learners attend classes in a healthy and conducive environment and also assured that she will provide provide sporting materials to allow the youth do sporting activities.

Ironically, the DPP led government has embarked on a project to construct Nsanje- Marka road that is an all weather road and is in bad shape.

During the launch of the start of construction of the road project, Malawi Roads Authority’s chair Brown Mpinganjira promised that the 28 Km road will take 18 months to be completed to ease people night mares as the use the eroded current mud road.

In his speech, Kadalinga assured the electorate that he will not disappoint if they usher him into power since he is representing a party that has has development at heart for the people of Nsanje South area.

“We, don’t have an ambulance, the teachers have no houses, we don’t have a borehore, the only borehore we have is the one at this school that the community and learners use which in most times inconveniences their learning,” said Kadalinga.

Kadalinga was declared buy MCP after there was a controversy between Bester Hassan Chiungano and Kadalinga as to who shall represent the party after three primary elections.

