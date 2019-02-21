TNM gives K3m to Sports Council: Sponsors 2019 Malawi Sports Awards

Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT services provider TNM Plc has made a K3 million sponsorship to Malawi National Council of Sports for this year’s Malawi Sports Awards.

Presenting the sponsorship, TNM’s Head of Marketing Sobhuza Ngwenya said the donation reaffirms TNM’s commitment in promoting professionalism in sports.

“As a long-term sponsor of many sports disciplines in Malawi, TNM appreciates the integral role that excellence plays in sports. Our contribution today aims to uphold excellence by promoting professionalism across various sporting disciplines,” said Ngwenya.

He said TNM is proud to partner Malawi National Council of Sports in these awards because they provide a platform to integrate different sports disciplines.

“The Sports Awards being multi-disciplinary render themselves as a national call to discipline and excellence across the multiplicity of sports disciplines. As a local national brand, TNM is proud to partner the Malawi Council of Sports to honour the deserving sports persons of the soil,” he said.

He said that TNM believes in uplifting sports in general as it contributes to social economic development in the country.

He said TNM would continue to play an active role in sports development in Malawi through current sponsorship of the Super League, golf, athletics and other minority sports disciplines.

Reacting to the sponsorship, Malawi National Council of Sports Administration Manager, Henry Mereka thanked TNM for being the first company to come with such kind gesture that will go a long way.

“We are very excited that for the first time we have seen company like TNM coming on board in a big way to donate K3 million towards the sports awards. This sponsorship energizes as we count down to the awards on Friday,” said Mereka.

