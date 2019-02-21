Man gets 6 years jail for intimidating person with albinism

Nkhotakota First Grade magistrate court has sentenced a 36 year old man for intimidating a person with albinism.

The court heard that Stain Matope told a person with albinism on Sunday that he would sell him off one day.

Magistrate Kingsley Buleya said the remarks were unfortunate coming at a time when people with albinism are living in fear because of attacks.

“Such remarks cannot be taken lightly in view of the increased numbers of attacks on people with albinism. This is the reason I am giving you a long custodial sentence,” said Buleya.

Stain Matope pleaded guilty to the charge.

The convict hails from chief Chikowi’s area in Zomba.

He has since started serving his sentence since Wednesday.

