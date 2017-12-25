Businessman struck to death by lightning in Chikwawa

A Chikwawa businessman was struck to death by a lightening Sunday afternoon while on his way to conduct business at Mbenje Trading Centre in Nsanje district.

Malawi Police identified the man as John Chiwaya from Traditional Authority Ngabu in Chikwawa.

According to Nsanje Police Public Relations Officer Sergeant Agness Zalakoma, Chiwaya met his fate on the way to the trading centre where he was going to sell his pots.

“There were heavy rains with thunder and lightning. Chiwaya was hit with one of the flash light current and died on the spot,” Zalakoma said.

She further said postmortem for Chiwaya’s body showed that cause of the death was due to striking of the lightning. Currently, the body is at Nsanje District hospital mortuary.

The police are advising people in the district to refrain from getting into heavy rains when there are thunders and lightning.

