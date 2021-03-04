Bwaila hospital sued for negligence
A Dedza-based man has sued Bwaila Hospital, populary known as Bottom, for the death of his wife and his newly born child who died while receiving treatment at the institution.
Joseph Chijaza Phiri has said he believes both his “wife and child would be alive today” if staff at the hospital had not slept on their jobs on the material day.
According to Chijaza-Phiri, there were no staff available at the hospital on the material night his wife was due to deliver.
“My wife and child plus five others lost their lives because someone was negligent with their jobs,” said Chijaza-Phiri.
Chijaza-Phiri said he has since, through the Legal Aid Bureau, sued Bwaila Hospital for negligence.
Legal Aid Bureau spokesperson, Jacqueline Ngongonda, confirmed representing Chijaza-Phiri in the case.
“We have notified the office of the Attorney General (AG) on the same on our intention to sue,” said Ngongonda.
Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Ukazawina mulanduwu dolla yake osazayelekeza kukwatilira mkazi wina mizimu izakukantha
Our health system in the country is very poor. Even if you go to private hospital’s it’s the same.
i remember in 2012.nkazi wanganso zikanationekera.anthu oipa ameneo kubwailako.komanso kuli nurse wina kumeneko wachikulile ofunika kumuona bwinobwino akakhala iyeyo pa duty malilo okhaokha
And they charge eish.
overstretched health service, free medical care offered, staff working under pressure. If people are going to sue free hospital care will disappear.
Bwaila hospital- ndichikhalidwe chawo makamaka anamwino amene amagwila ku ward ya amayi woyembekezela. Ndi amwano kwambiri, salabadira kupeleka thandizo kwa azimayi panthawi yochira . Ineso mkazi wanga anavutika mpaka kukanapanda kuwalalatila kuti angomutumiza ku kamuzu central hospital for operation bwezi lero atamwalira, koma mwachisomo anamutumiza ku central hospital anatilandira bwino ndipo mkazi wanga anachira kuzera ku operation.
Ndiye achita bwino kuwasumira amazolowera anamwino aku bottom hospital. Onse okhuzidwa alandile chilango.