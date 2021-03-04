Bwaila hospital sued for negligence

A Dedza-based man has sued Bwaila Hospital, populary known as Bottom, for the death of his wife and his newly born child who died while receiving treatment at the institution.

Joseph Chijaza Phiri has said he believes both his “wife and child would be alive today” if staff at the hospital had not slept on their jobs on the material day.

According to Chijaza-Phiri, there were no staff available at the hospital on the material night his wife was due to deliver.

“My wife and child plus five others lost their lives because someone was negligent with their jobs,” said Chijaza-Phiri.

Chijaza-Phiri said he has since, through the Legal Aid Bureau, sued Bwaila Hospital for negligence.

Legal Aid Bureau spokesperson, Jacqueline Ngongonda, confirmed representing Chijaza-Phiri in the case.

“We have notified the office of the Attorney General (AG) on the same on our intention to sue,” said Ngongonda.

