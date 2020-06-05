Bye-bye MEC Commissioners: You will be remembered for being incompetent! 

Eight commissioners for the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) that served with the disgraced Jane Ansah are, officially, leaving office this Friday June 5 after expiry of their tenure of immense disservice to an innocent nation.

As they leave, these infamous commisisoners— the Reverent Clifford Baloyi, the Reverend Killion Mgawi, Elvey Mtafu, Moffat Masten Banda, Yahaya M’madi, Linda Kunje and Jean Mathanga; they do so decorated with a medal of shame for managing a sham of an elections that was May 20 2019 Tri-partite elections.

There is little, if not nothing, to celebrate their work as commissioners because they go home, well-fed and well-taken care of by tax-payers, leaving behind a nation in turmoil because they did not do the right things they were supposed to.

Jane Ansah and the infamous seven will go down in history as that dark MEC that run the greatest electoral Ponzi scheme aimed at protecting a wayward government that Malawians rejected.

Deep in this scheme, Jane Ansah and the infamous crew, tactically, devised several heinous avenues of milking billions of kwachas from the State in the name of managing an election.

Equally baffling is when you peruse through the profiles of the infamous crew —plus Jane Ansah. Most of them are ‘distinguished’ men and women of God who, mistakenly, we believe should be holding the moral campus and leading the nation towards integrity.

Not Jane Ansah and her infamous crew.

They have scarred this nation so deep and wide that you wouldn’t shudder to see the least religious ones rattling against having people of collar in MEC again.

There will be several tributes, of course, to these infamous six; however, I opine, nothing will celebrate these.

They were incompetent, rude, corrupt, captured, senile, indecisive, boring—at worst, the vilest to have walked in the corridors of MEC.

As they leave, with those mountains of benefits, the tax-payer is left saddled with billions of debts they created because of their incompetence, greed and carelessness.

Well, the terrible experience with Jane Ansah and the infamous six at MEC is just another painful historical moment we need, as a nation, to pause and reflect on how best we can, in future, effectively and efficiently managing our elections.

Otherwise, the infamous six should be left to leave, for good—and never be allowed public service anymore.

In French they say, Au Revoir! [Goodbye]

